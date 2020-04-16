Dipak Patel maintains that cabinet borrowing without parley approval illegal

Former Commerce Minister, Dipak Patel has asked the

Constitutional Court to grant him reliefs he is seeking in a matter he has petitioned the court over Government’s procurement of public debt without the approval of the National Assembly.

Mr. Patel has argued that his petition was a fit and proper case for the Lusaka High Court to grant him reliefs sought.

In this matter, Patel has sued Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu and the Attorney General as respondents.

Mr. Patel argues that it is a constitutional requirement under

Article 63(2) (d) that the National Assembly must approve all

public debt.

He wants the court to make a declaration that the contraction of debts by respondents without prior approval by the National Assembly is an illegal abrogation of the Constitution.

However, the State through Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa in response argued that it does not need approval of the National Assembly for contraction of both local and foreign debt.