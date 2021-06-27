Disgraced Chishimba Kambwili

By Friday Kashiwa

There were too many political and leadership failures and deficiencies that his own political mentor, Michael Chilufya Sata saw in KAMBWILI.

Hence President Sata kept on moving him from one place to another, from one ministry to the other.

At the time he was Minister of Sports he was given an opportunity to find an appropriate name for the new reconstructed Independence Stadium, he himself proposed GABON DISASTER STADIUM as a name

From that time, Kambwili started becoming a political Disaster himself and the stadium was later given a dignified name: HEROES.

His next disjointed stunt was to threaten his equally disjointed party, The PF that he would sell his soul to the devil, should Dora Siliya be accepted back in PF.

Within two weeks, Dora was accepted in PF and it’s only the Devil who knows how much Chishimba Kambwili sold his soul.

With Devils, there are NO refunds once you sell your soul.

So as Zambians, we have all now come to terms with the consequences of Kambwili’s sold soul:

No more political relevance, apart from tribal and insulting politics.

No more political relevance for the country and only a despicable and desparate political party can hire him for campaigns, based on tribal lines.

Those of us who have been following Kambwili, all his campaign messages are now centered on insults, including insulting and belittling his own PF President.

Tribal campaigns and when he attempts to speak about the real issues of the collapsed economy, his ony memorized narrative is that: IT’S GLOBAL.

So everyone now wonders whether it’s the collapsed economy which is Global or it’s the leadership foolishness which is Global.

Friday Kashiwa.

Shiwangandu.