DMMU coordinator says Tongas ungovernable

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe has accused the people of southern province of being a challenge in the governance system of the country.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Ministry of Higher Education, Mr. Kabwe claims that the people of southern province have continued fueling statements that Covid 19 is a hoax.

He has since called on the Minister of Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili to consider praying for the leaders of the province on the day of national prayers.