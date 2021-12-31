Auditir general’ observations on the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) during PF
i. Procurement Matters
• DMMU failed to provide documentation such as requests for quotations
and actual quotations used in awarding contracts costing K224,503,250 to
twenty one (21) shortlisted suppliers to supply re-usable and surgical
masks among others. Without such documentation, the process lacked
transparency.
• Although DMMU had obtained authority from ZPPA to use emergency
procedures to procure items such as face masks, the continued use of such
procedures was questionable as the various COVID-19 waves the country
experienced were foreseeable and therefore any associated procurements
could have been planned for.
• DMMU engaged suppliers of re-usable face masks costing K50,456,850
without any competition.
• As at 31st October 2021, DMMU had accumulated debt in amounts
totalling K394,686,450 from the procurement of face masks due to the
failure to confirm availability of funds before contract awarding.
• Some suppliers delivered items before the contracts were signed with them
making the contracts questionable.
• DMMU remitted K1,627,300 to the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child
Development to procure 162,730 face masks to be distributed to primary
schools which was in excess of what was required as per needs assessment
resulting an over procurement of 1,008,415 face masks costing
K10,084,150.”
DMMU was a disaster under PF
COMMENTS