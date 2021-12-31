DMMU was a disaster under PF

Auditir general’ observations on the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) during PF

i. Procurement Matters

• DMMU failed to provide documentation such as requests for quotations

and actual quotations used in awarding contracts costing K224,503,250 to

twenty one (21) shortlisted suppliers to supply re-usable and surgical

masks among others. Without such documentation, the process lacked

transparency.

• Although DMMU had obtained authority from ZPPA to use emergency

procedures to procure items such as face masks, the continued use of such

procedures was questionable as the various COVID-19 waves the country

experienced were foreseeable and therefore any associated procurements

could have been planned for.

• DMMU engaged suppliers of re-usable face masks costing K50,456,850

without any competition.

• As at 31st October 2021, DMMU had accumulated debt in amounts

totalling K394,686,450 from the procurement of face masks due to the

failure to confirm availability of funds before contract awarding.

• Some suppliers delivered items before the contracts were signed with them

making the contracts questionable.

• DMMU remitted K1,627,300 to the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child

Development to procure 162,730 face masks to be distributed to primary

schools which was in excess of what was required as per needs assessment

resulting an over procurement of 1,008,415 face masks costing

K10,084,150.”

