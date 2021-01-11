Do PF supporters stand for anything !

1. When President Lungu said he will not intervene in the Honey Bee Condom scandals, PF cadres reacted with defeaning applause.

2. When President Lungu said he would not bow to pressure to fire some ministers ( by implication Dr Chitalu Chilufya, PF cadres again responded tumultously.

3. Surprisingly, when President Lungu fired Dr Chilufya, the same PF cadres applauded the president.

So, what do PF cadres really stand for?

In my opinion, opportunism defines the essence of cadrism. Cadres know no morals. No shame.

