Doctors impeach Brian Sampa

The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) had an urgent extraordinary meeting today the 23rd July, 2022 in Kitwe.

The membership passed a motion to impeach the current RDAZ president Dr. Brian Chota Sampa and his executive. The motion passed and the members have since voted in an interim executive to run RDAZ until next year’s AGM.

A memo from ZMA will be issued to congratulate the new RDAZ executive once the vote counting is done.

Dr. Kaumba Roy Tolopu

Secretary General

Zambia Medical Association