Doctors say all Honeybee medicine should be banned

Ministry of Health Should Withdrawal All Honeybee Products

“Yesterday I had a personal experience with the Honeybee products. The pregnancy test kit for a client.”

“After two tests, one was invalid, and the second one was negative with poor lines showing that the client was not pregnant.”

“With the patient reporting a background of amenorrhea (absence of menstruation periods) for 3 months, I sent the client for Obs scan (Obstetric ultrasonography, or prenatal ultrasound).”

“I personally bought another pregnancy test kit from a pharmacy. Boom! the client was very pregnant. Imagine if i had prescribed drugs that might have an effect on the unborn baby???”

Name of Doctor withheld

  nineo 56 seconds ago
    nineo 56 seconds ago

    These honeybee’s are a danger to our society. how do we medical laymen know which products are from honeybee so we can avoid them?

