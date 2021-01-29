Doctors say all Honeybee medicine should be banned

Ministry of Health Should Withdrawal All Honeybee Products

“Yesterday I had a personal experience with the Honeybee products. The pregnancy test kit for a client.”

“After two tests, one was invalid, and the second one was negative with poor lines showing that the client was not pregnant.”

“With the patient reporting a background of amenorrhea (absence of menstruation periods) for 3 months, I sent the client for Obs scan (Obstetric ultrasonography, or prenatal ultrasound).”

“I personally bought another pregnancy test kit from a pharmacy. Boom! the client was very pregnant. Imagine if i had prescribed drugs that might have an effect on the unborn baby???”

Name of Doctor withheld