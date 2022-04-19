Documents show that it’s DPP who signed Milingo’s immunity

DPP LILIAN SHAWA SIGNED MILINGO LUNGU’S IMMUNITY ALONE

Credible information just received is indicating that the DPP Lilian Shawa is the one that signed an immunity agreement with Milingo Lungu and not State House.

Only the DPP Lilian Shawa and Milingo Lungi signed but why is Milingo suing people who go are not part of his contract with the DPP?

The attached documents show that that the DPP signed an agreement with Milingo Lungu on the 22nd of March 2022. This agreement protected Lungu from any future prosecution.

“The DPP undertakes not to continue prosecuting Milingo Lungu for matters already in court as contained in annexure ML2 and ML3 or to start any fresh prosecution for any past conduct on Milingo Lungu’s part in connection with his appointment as Provisional Liquidator for KCM and subject of investigation by DEC”, part of the immunity agreement reads.