Documents show that it’s DPP who signed Milingo’s immunity

5

Documents show that it’s DPP who signed Milingo’s immunity

DPP LILIAN SHAWA SIGNED MILINGO LUNGU’S IMMUNITY ALONE

Credible information just received is indicating that the DPP Lilian Shawa is the one that signed an immunity agreement with Milingo Lungu and not State House.

Only the DPP Lilian Shawa and Milingo Lungi signed but why is Milingo suing people who go are not part of his contract with the DPP?

The attached documents show that that the DPP signed an agreement with Milingo Lungu on the 22nd of March 2022. This agreement protected Lungu from any future prosecution.

“The DPP undertakes not to continue prosecuting Milingo Lungu for matters already in court as contained in annexure ML2 and ML3 or to start any fresh prosecution for any past conduct on Milingo Lungu’s part in connection with his appointment as Provisional Liquidator for KCM and subject of investigation by DEC”, part of the immunity agreement reads.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. LAZ castigates DPP over her protection of suspects
  2. Milingo Lungu says he was granted freedom by State House
  3. DPP hides docket for ECL’s bodyguard
  4. DPP Shawa a stumbling block in fight against corruption
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 5
  • comment-avatar
    Gig Bang 6 hours ago

    Who else can sign?

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Mwamona Nomba 10 hours ago

    What effort is being made to secure all evidence and documents in the DPP’s custody. We don’t want another ministry of lands incident of deleted files.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Njakata Njanji 11 hours ago

    But who else would anyone expect to sign this legal issue if not the DPP on behalf of the state? Some observations!

    Reply
    • comment-avatar
      Mwamona Nomba 9 hours ago

      It’s about protecting one’s uncle, would my uncle have had the same privilege.

      Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Aspen 23 hours ago

    Yeah but can State House sign anyone’s immunity? Does it have legal authority for such?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.