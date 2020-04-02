‘Donating’ old Victoria hospital as Covid-19 quarantine facility in bad faith

***This hospital was shut down by government because it was a healthy hazard to the surrounding community

Lusaka, 2nd April, 2020.

OPINION

On the 27th of March 2020, news headlines went round and excitement gripped people when the management of Victoria hospital donated their old hospital building to government as an isolation center for covid-19(Corona virus) treatment and isolation.

This gesture was a job well done and we applaud the management for doing such a noble thing, but again, it was genuine. Why?!

When need arises to isolate a patient due to a contagious or infectious diseases, That patient cannot be around other patients or other people because of the high risk of infecting others.

Now after the announcement by Victoria hospital administrator Janesh Naik that they have given their old facility to government to use as an isolation center, this raised a lot of eyebrows.

Where is this facility?

The old Victoria hospital which was donated to government is in Brentwood Road, off Los Angels Blvd road, in Ndeke compound , it is the first turn on your left as you come from the longacres traffic cycle.

The old Victoria hospital is in a gated community which has over 100 families with retirees and children. It is also less than 300 meters away from Government house, the official residence of the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia and right opposite Chrisma hotel.

It is important to note that in 2008, the Zambian government through the ministry of local government and the ministry of health closed this hospital due to the danger it was posing to the gated community and the surrounding neighborhood including the Vice President.

Here is the painful truth. When the donors realized that their relatives and friends who traveled to Pakistan against all medical advice had brought the disease to Zambia, they didn’t want them to be in the Zambian medical facilities where everyone can see the culprits. They wanted a VIP facility for them where government can give them exclusive special attention.

The community has helplessly tried to appeal to the Minister of Health but he has completely ignored them and instead went ahead to make an official announcement that the community will now be the Covid 19 isolation Centre. Isolation among healthy people? By the way the donors have donated only 9 beds and 9 ventilators!!! We have over 30 known cases. How will 9 beds help ordinary Zambians? This donation or in fact transaction raises more questions than answers.

Surely is government willing to risk the lives of families and the republican Vice President over 9 beds? Did those health officials who closed this hospital in 2008 go to inferior medical schools than the current minister? Is COVID 19 less contagious than the diseases that government feared in 2008? Why should the ministry of health make peaceful residents of Ndeke Village hate government over such a genuine complaint. Why is it difficult to listen to citizens when they cry to their leaders. Has someone been paid to spread COVID 19 in Zambian?

The community has been left with no option but to cry to the courts of law at a great cost. Was this necessary? Of the three arms of government is it just the judges who are now available to listen to poor people while the executive is listening to rich people making fake donations?

If this donation was genuine why didn’t they donate a house in madras? Why didn’t they donate one of their active hospitals instead of an abandoned house in Ndeke Village?

So if patients who are tasted positive of the Covid 19 are isolated in this facility which is not isolated from people but in the middle of people, this will mean we are putting in danger 100 families, workers of the two law firms which are housed in the same compound, neighbors and worse off, we are putting the life of Her Honour The Vice President at Huge risk as her official residence is less than 300 meters away from the old Victoria hospital.

We sincerely urge government not to use this facility to house patients of the dangerous Covid 19.

The idea to donate was good but we cannot put to risk the lives of those we have mentioned above.

If the donors really mean well, let them erect a temporal hospital at heroes stadium which is a perfect place for isolation, something which other countries are doing and using stadiums as temporal isolation facilities.

The health of the Vice President, neighbors in the gated community and others should not be put at risk at all, this is why the neighbors have protested over this move.

In conclusion, please remember to wash your hands with soup or if you are able to sanitize then from time to time and stay home only move when necessary.

Together, we can fight Covid 19.