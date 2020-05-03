Donors beware: Covid-19 statistics in Zambia highly doubtful

Hide my Identity

Hi Zambian Watchdog,

I have a few things to talk about but I’ll just go straight to points

Is Corona really there in Zambia? I have asked this after doing some analyses on the recent figures especially, the cumulative ones.

Apparently, we have 119 Covid-19 cumulative cases, above 70 recoveries and only three deaths…..

This therefore has puzzled me, the number of deaths are not in any way proportional to the infections and people are recovering at a breakneck speed, wait a minute, the more these cases increase, the bigger the number of people donating towards this pandemic, anyway, that’s besides the point but I’ll come back to it.

Zimbabwe last week reported 31 cases, 4 deaths and 5 recoveries, Malawi last week reported 37 cases, 3 deaths and 9 recoveries. With this proportionality, you’re meant to believe the reality on the ground.

It may sound hocus pocus, but I think it’s also serves as a whistleblower, alerting the general populace to take some interest on conspicuous public affairs.

Is it therefore conspiracy theory to reason within yourself vis-à-vis the daily Covid-19 statistical report of infections, that there may not be as many cases being reported by the Minister as what is real, instead, this is done to thicken the coffers of the PF party through many donations whose transparent usage has been denied us.

PF seems to be broke especially that this is their final year to prepare themselves for next year’s general elections. To ensure funds are secured by all means amid this pandemic, more cases MAY be invented as opposed to what is at stake, recoveries too to woo the donations from the well wishers which MAY be packed in the storehouse for next year’s campaigns.

Come to think of it, there hasn’t been any lockdown in Lusaka despite a pike in the cases. Surprisingly enough, the president the other day loosened the restrictions on worship, to which many legitimate churches have responded not to his expectations….

Why would a caring leader of the nation address his subjects on this matter in a flimsy manner like that?

Remember, Covid-19 is the enemy number one but there maybe another enemy working in coalition with Covid-19 to rip off innocent people’s funds with great subtlety and use those funds to cage the donors in next year’s general elections during campaigns.

I thank you 👏