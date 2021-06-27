Don’t blame PF, even in India people are suffering, says envoy Kapijimpanga

WHEN THE RICH AND COMFORTABLE SPEAK ABOUT YOUR HUNGER

Don’t blame PF for bad economy today and lack of medicine in hospitals. It’s because of Covid. The whole world is suffering, says PF’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapinjpanga.

She was speaking via Zoom after having dinner at one of the best hotels in India.

Do you expect such a person to speak for the majority suffering Zambians?

Zambia’s economy and currency was rotten way before the Corona virus was born or created.

It is an insult to Zambians to suggest that the main cause of their suffering is Covid when it is actually PF. Covid can be managed by a skilled government not dunderheads .

People elected and paid huge sums of money to solve such problems not to join queues of complaints accused disasters. It’s a shame and failure of leadership to try and blame diseases for failing to find solutions.

It is not a solution to allow Zambians to suffer die just because people in India are suffering as well .

We are not in India.