Don’t close all your eyes when attending PF prayers

*STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*

_LEAVE ONE EYE OPEN AS YOU PRAY WITH THE PF CRIMINALS_

LUSAKA-Country Men and Women.

We are saddened with the happenings in our beloved country Zambia.

Today 18th October 2020”, is a day which the Patriotic Front Government declared a National Day of Prayer. What a mockery! Yes, the day of National Prayer should be supported by all of us even though we have not been invited for the gathering.

This PF government is responsible for the deaths of our fellow citizens.

Mapenzi Chibulo, Grazier Matapa, Frank Mugala, Lawrence Banda are dead because of this evil government that launders itself on a day like this one, under a misguided belief that when our people see the calling for prayers, they are good people. But these are real wolves in sheep’s clothing. After prayer they start beating, assaulting, stealing and all sorts of detestable things

This is regime that has presided over unprecedented corruption the country has ever witnessed and has led us to an economic meltdown.

This is a government that had our President Hakainde Hichilema incarcerated at Mukobeko Maximum Prison over a trumped up charge. This is a government that kept Patrick Mucheleka, Elias Mubanga, Samuel Ngwira and two others at Milima Prison just so they can instill fear in citizens with divergent views. Look at what they have done to Chishimba Kambwili! Evil

This is a government that has just issued police call- outs to Hakainde Hichilema so that they imprison him again.

In Matthew 5:23-24, the Bible says “so if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go. First be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift.

We challenge President Edgar Lungu to confess and apologise to these people if he means well with his Day of National Prayer for the Bible, in the Book of Proverbs 28:13, says “Whoever conceals his transgressions will not prosper, but he who confesses and forsakes them will obtain mercy.” But this group in government has not shown us any signs of being repentent at all; they have continued with their evil acts of brutality and inflicting terror daily.

The PF Government is using this day to keep Zambians sleeping so that they continue stealing public resources. What else can we say when year-in, year-out, innocent citizens are being attacked for merely exercising their freedom of assembly and movement, opposition political party members are sent to prison for being good campaigners, and many other bad vices are the order of the day. All these things are being done to instil fear in the citizens.

This government has been asking citizens to pray so that when they close their eyes, they have an opportunity to steal and continue with plunder.

Today, I am asking you my fellow citizens “please as you pray with these thieves who are not ashamed of themselves, leave one eye open”.

In the Book of Proverbs 6:16-19, the Bible tells us “There are six things that the Lord hates, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.

Fellow citizens, be wary when these shameless thieves come to you with hand-outs and ask to pray.

I ask you to “Keep Cool and Your Eyes Open” as you pray with them and vote like your whole world depended on Bally in 2021. Bally will definitely fix it!

Down with visionless leaders. They are NOW hoping China will takeover ZESCO, ZNBC, KKIA and the MINES because of debt defaulting.

As UPND, we believe in not mocking our God. Yes, it is only prudent that we embrace God through prayers, fasting and meditation on God’s word. Therefore, let’s continue praying and taking God seriously in our every day lives.

As a responsible party, we are looking forward to a day when all citizens will have the basic needs, which include food before calling them for a day of prayer and fasting.

Places of worship should also be built to avoid gatherings in schools and other places not designated for prayers. This can only be possible if the government of the day facilitates some form of resources.

When UPND comes into power in 2021, our government will ensure to work together with the three church mother bodies to establish a financial institution like a Christian Bank.

Our objective is to help churches access loans, among other products at affordable rates as they are not profit-making entities and should be treated as such. The proposed bank will be based on the principles of Christianity. It’s an idea we are promoting and shall take priority just like any other sphere of our economy that needs urgent attention like job creation for our youths.

Issued by: Stephen Katuka

*UPND SECRETARY GENERAL*