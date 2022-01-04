Don’t dissolve marriages , says minister narendra

COUPLES should endeavour to seek counselling before resorting to divorce because the new dawn administration respects and values families.

Chief Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says the UPND government is against dissolution of unions because families are what make up the nation.

She said even polygamous marriages should not be dissolved.

Ms Kasanda’s comment comes in the wake of revelations that over 22,000 people last year sought divorce in the local courts citing gender-based violence and adultery, among many other reasons.

She said that the new regime detests disintegration of families as demonstrated by the policy which discourages separation of married people through transfers.

credit:Zambian Daily Mail.