Dora Siliya not qualified to talk about morals

*DORA AND PF LEADERS SHOULD BE THE LAST PEOPLE TO EDUCATE ANYBODY WITH MORALS AND CIVIL LANGUAGE*

We have noted with utter dismay the statement by Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya where she is trying to educate fellow politicians on the need to use civil language while campaigning.

This is in reference to what the PF leadership think is the unpalatable use of the Tonga language by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema at a rally in Pemba a few days ago.

In the first place, we want to tell Dora and her PF leadership to pay more attention to the serious issues affecting the country such as debt crisis, collapsing economy, and total breakdown in the rule of law, among others.

It is also advisable for our colleagues in the PF to fully understand the rich language and cultural diversity in our country, by stopping translating other people’s languages using their languages.

In terms of unpalatable, uncivil language and conduct, does Dora need to be reminded how she used all sorts of demeaning and insulting language against then opposition leader, late PF President Michael Sata in the run-up to the 2011 elections?

Does Dora remember how she lifted the middle finger against the PF leadership in the presence of Speaker of National Assembly right on the floor of the house?

A month ago, Dora was in Eastern Province preaching tribal hatred against Tongas and teaching immoral behaviour to citizens on how to swindle her own government using Social Cash Transfer.

How many reckless and hate statements has come from the top PF leadership at every turn, especially during bye election campaigns, such as from Bizwell Mutale, Chanda Nyela, Nkandu Luo, Christopher Yaluma and others.

Mr. Edgar Lungu is himself recently quoted as having called Zambians as “Tupuba” while he openly profiled our Bemba brothers and sisters that they are the majority thieves in this country.

This country faces numerous problems and we call on the PF leaders to pass on the baton to their friend in Tonga “Pa Munyoko” (give your friend) Hakainde Hichilema.

*Patrick Mucheleka*

*UPND Deputy Secretary General ( Politics)*