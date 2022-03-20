DPP admits authorizing illegal prosecution

DPP admits authorising illegal

prosecution of Kingphar

By Staff Reporter

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has acknowledged that the decision by her office to authorise the prosecution of Kingphar Company Zambia Limited and its director Wang Shunxue was erroneous and illegal.

In a letter addressed to the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha dated February 23, 2022, DPP Lillian Siyunyi said her office consented to the prosecution of the complainants without the private prosecutors giving full details of the matter.

Siyunyi has indicated that her office will not object to the application by the complainants to institute judicial review proceedings challenging their prosecution.

“We are in receipt of Judicial Review Court Process from Messers Lungu Simwanza and Company. After having reviewed the entire process and accompanying arguments, we wish to concede that the decision to permit the private prosecution of cause number SSPD/069/2021, was erroneous and thus, null and void,” said Siyunyi.

“The authority was rendered without interrogation of the matter as the complainants’ lawyers only applied for authority to prosecute the matter without rendering better particulars. To this end, we do not wish to contest the judicial review.”

In 2019, a Chinese national by the name of Wang Qinghai made a criminal complaint against Kingphar and its director Wang Shunxue before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, alleging a myriad of offences committed by Qinghai.

Qinghai had hired Keith Mweemba Advocates and PNP Advocates to privately prosecute Shunxue and Kingphar under cause No. Crimp/019/19 without obtaining consent from the DPP’s office.

However, this was challenged by Kingphar and Shunxue in the Constitutional Court.

And on September 17, 2021, the Constitutional Court ruled that the intended private prosecution was illegal and unconstitutional since it had no authority from the DPP.

The Constitutional Court further declared all proceedings and decisions thereunder null and void.

Shunxue availed copies of the Constitutional Court judgment to the chief resident magistrate and the DPP.

However, magistrate Jennipher Bwalya disregarded the Constitutional Court judgment and proceeded presiding over the case.

Shunxue also later learnt that the DPP gave consent to have him privately prosecuted by the two law firms.

This made Shunxue seek judicial review in the Lusaka High Court through his lawyers Lungu Simwanza and Company.

In his ex-parte summons for an order for leave to commence judicial review dated February 9, 2022, Shunxue submitted that the consent to prosecute a matter which was declared illegal and unconstitutional was in itself illegal and irrational. He said consent could not be granted ex-post facto (having retrospective effect or force) in light of the Constitutional Court judgment.

Shunxue submitted that he later wrote to the Chief Justice, DPP, judge president of the Constitutional Court expressing surprise on the events.

He expressed surprise that Keith Mweemba Advocates and PNP Advocates relied on the same file to proceed with prosecution even when it was declared null and void by the Constitutional Court.

“That I am further advised by Counsel that the Director of Public Prosecutions exercised her powers irrationally and procedurally improperly in granting Consent to privately prosecute the matter on the basis of the same complaint or proceedings which were declared to be illegal, unconstitutional and all decisions made null and void,” Shunxue submitted.

“That unless leave is granted and the proceedings under Cause No. SSPD/069/2021, are stayed, the Applicants are in peril of being privately prosecuted, illegally and will suffer injustice.”

And according to a letter dated November 5, 2021. Lungu Simwanza and Company complained to acting chief justice Michael Musonda over magistrate Bwalya’s conduct.

“…On 1st November 2021, Magistrate J. Bwalya called the matter and stayed the proceedings, pending obtaining Consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Our client feels that the staying of proceedings by the Magistrate when the same were said to be unconstitutional, illegal and decisions made thereunder to be null and void by a superior court, is a blatant disregard of the hierarchy of courts in Zambia, and would make the Magistrate appear to have an interest in the matter,” wrote the lawyers.

“As far as our client is concerned the Magistrate had no jurisdiction in the matter following the delivery of the judgment of the Constitutional Court. On behalf of our client, we write to request your quick guidance in the matter, to all concerned parties, as our client may opt that we commence appropriate legal proceedings challenging the decision of the Magistrate aforementioned.”

In response, justice Musonda acknowledged receipt of the complaint.

“I am in receipt of and thank you for your letter dated 4th November, 2021. I confirm that I have directed the Acting Chief Registrar to appropriately guide the Magistrate involved,” said justice Musonda in a letter dated November 8, 2021.