DPP hides docket for ECL's bodyguard

DPP hides docket for ECL’s bodyguard

DPP HIDES DOCKET FOR ECL’S BODY GUARD

This is what we mean when we say DPP Lilian Shawa and other PF officials in the prosecution authorities and police are frustrating government efforts to fight crime.

They are deliberately hiding dockets. UPND wake up. At first they wanted make these arrests sound like political prosecutions.

Now they are hiding dockets. How can PF cadres prosecute PF officials???

Former President Edgar Lungu’s Aide De Camp Chisanga Chanda(right) leaving the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court in the company of his lawyer Charles Changano after appearing in a matter he is accused of assisting a wanted suspect, former president Edgar Lungu’s barber.

But the matter could not kickoff because the docket was not before court.

Picture courtesy of Chomba Musika

    Frustrated Zambian 50 mins ago

    This is how I lost my court case and my land with it. Certain files were deliberately not made available to my lawyers.

    Chisha Banda 3 hours ago

    I do not understand the wisdom for retaining PF cadres in the public service. They are doing harm to the nation and the economy.

    Danger kumazulo 3 hours ago

    That is open secret by all of us. The sooner you remove her the better.

