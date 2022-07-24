DPP Lilian Shawa given timely advice

CORRECT👇

Peter Sinkamba writes:

DPP SIYUNI LOSES JCC APPLICATION TO BE REPRESENTED BY ATTORNEY GENERAL

=================

I understand that DPP Lillian Siyuni lost her application at JCC to be represented by the Attorney General.

As I indicated in my last post on the subject matter, I would have been shocked if the JCC entertained such an application for two reasons.

First, from its own procedural precedence, the Attorney General does not represent any judicial officer or judges that appear before JCC. Any appearance is either in person or lawyer of choice. The Attorney General only attends as an interested party, and not to defend the accused judicial officer or judge.

Second, the nature of cases that come to JCC concern gross misconduct that is likely to bring the name and integrity of the judiciary into disrepute such as corruption, bribery, rape, defilement, etc.

The other set of offence concern incompetence.

Thus, the State should not be seen to be shielding or entertaining gross misconduct and incompetence in the delivery of justice. The stream of justice must be pure, not polluted.

Even if she appealed against this decision of JCC, she is likely to lose on this issue.

In fact, in all disciplinary cases involving Constitutional and public officers, the Attorney General does not represent them.

Not even the President. In impeachment proceedings against the President, either he represents himself or hires lawyers to represent him. This also applies to a President who is petitioned after an election.

My advice once again: DPP should simply resign. There is integrity in resignation. She may retain her State Counsel conferment and emoluments if she resigned. But she is fired, she may lose both. The choice is hers. But like I said in my last post, legal gymnastics have short legs. Reality will soon catch up with her.