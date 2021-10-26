DPP reduces charges against Milingo Lungu

DPP REDUCES CHARGES INVOLVING MILINGO LUNGU FROM K150M PLUS $250, 000 TO K4 M

The sham trial involving KCM illegal provisional liquidator Milingo has taken another twist.

This time, PF prosecutors led by DPP Lilian Shawa have shamelessly reduced the charges Milingo Lungu is facing from the amount of K110.4 to a mere K4 million.

The collusion between DPP’s office and Lungu plus his lawyers came to light in court when Lungu took a fake plea.

Lungu pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft and money laundering charges involving K4.4 Million.

New fake and edited charges are that on dates unknown but between May 22, 2019 and September 28, 2021, Lungu stole K4.4 million, the property of KCM and allegedly transferred the said money knowing or having reasons to believe that the money was a proceed of crime.

Lungu is expected back to court on November, 29 and 30 for commencement of trial.

Lungu’s lawyers were even telling their collaborators from the DPP’s office that Milingo Lungu wants the matter to end the same day he will come to court again on November 30.

BELOW WERE THE ORIGINAL CHARGES👇🏿

DEC has charged Milingo Lungu with money laundering involving K110.4 million, US$250,000 and US$2. 2 million.

The total Kwacha equivalent is about 150 million Kwacha.

It is alleged that between May 22, 2019 and August 15, 2021, Mr. Lungu while acting together with others unknown obtained money by false pretenses and also engaged in money laundering.

DEC Public Relations Officer, Mathias Kamanga says Mr. Lungu obtained the said money by virtue of being the provisional liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines-KCM.

Mr. Lungu has since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

He is being represented by Lusaka Lawyer Makebi Zulu