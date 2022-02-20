DPP Shawa a stumbling block in fight against corruption

BALLY IN A FIX

Needs help from 2.8million.

What happened today at the Magistrate Court were the State failed to appear to kick start KCM Liquidator Milingo Lungu’ s case and the appearance of Lawyers Makebi Zulu, Sakwiba Sikota and Moses Chitambala did not come as a surprise to us. We saw it coming. We also want to State here that it will be extremely difficult to secure convictions of criminals from the previous government because of the Director of Public Prosecution Lilian Shawa Siyuni. She is actually a potential suspect as well. Lilian Siyuni is well entrenched in PF. She is a cadre. Milingo Lungu and DPP Siyuni are extremely close. Very close. Even the Lawyers who accompanied Milingo Lungu to court today, two of them Makebi Zulu and Sakwiba Sikota played a pivotal role to bring Lilian Shawa Siyuni after hounding out Mr. Mutembo Nchito because Nchito could not stand the PF corruption. Lilian Shawa Siyuni was in the United Kingdom. We will talk about Lilian Shawa Siyuni’s ascendancy to that job in our next article.

Today we want to explain on why Bally is in a fix and needs the participation of all the 2.8millon who voted for him to succeed.

First of all, under the Law, you can not take the same matter which was adjudicated on twice to court. So the Chitotela and Chitalu Chilufya’s were quickly taken to court matters disposed of quickly to save them from Prosecution now unless new charges are discovered.

Secondly, the DPP has security of Tenure. This means that once Parliament ratifies, she can not be fired by the President. The worst case scenario is being appointed as a Judge because a DPP and a Judge are on the same level. It is therefore currently very difficult to remove this woman though every sane person knows that she has been a complete let down. By the way, did anyone see the lightening speed she granted Makebi Zulu Authority to Privately prosecute Mr. Simon Mwewa on behalf of Tasila Lungu, when others have been waiting for months and years? The answer is very simple. She is a compromised person and linked to so many prominent people in PF including Mr. Ronald Chitotela. That is also a story for another day.

HOW TO HELP BALLY.

The Law is not cast in Stone. Mrs. Siyuni can still go so that Zambia starts cleansing itself. With her at the helm of The National Prosecution Authority nothing tangible will come out of this fight against graft. It will be like extracting blood from a Stone. We should not even look at the possibility of turning her into a Judge because Judicial reforms will also affect the bench. If she has failed as a DPP, she should be nowhere near the bench.

There are some scenarios we can help Bally. 1. If she is put under pressure and resigns, 2. If enough evidence of abuse of office is adduced and presented then a Tribunal can be formed and if found guilty, she is relieved of her duties meanwhile, whilst the tribunal is on, she is suspended from duty. We are very sure that appearing before a credible Tribunal, she can not survive an inch.

So please let everyone who has information about misconduct of the DPP inbox us through messenger. We operate in confidence. Let us have enough information to make sure we build a case against her. Otherwise, if she stays in office, The New Dawn dream is gone and it will not be Bally to lose but all right thinking citizens.

Forget about Milingo Lungu. There is alot to do with him. The Zmart story we published here, there was that US4million money he deposited in Nathan Kakunkubiti Chanda former Luanshya Mayor’s company account immediately he was appointed Liquidator, Cashfin issues with Joseph Chilinda in Ndola with FNB the company that was used to dish out the Clement Tembo Presidential Empowerment Fund and many others.

Forget about Makebi Zulu. We know all his foot prints very well. He has a sweet tooth for money and money is the root of evil. We know him before and after he joined politics. We know his deals with some Indians and many others. He acts and talks clever but we can assure you he will soon be calling for Cease fire with us. Very important to emphasise that wait. Very important. About Sakwiba Sikota, we will deal with him when Napsa has a new board and Management. We will deal with him over the Napsa/ Baobab Land. We will deal with him over Zambezi Portland. We will also deal with him on how he uses exorbitant legal bills to grab property one example of former Mines Minister Maxwell Mwale who had his farm grabbed and almost died of depression. Ironically when Mwale could not afford Saki as they call him in his whisky and gambling circles, he rushed to Makebi Zulu. The farm is in Lusaka West after Konzani Gardens and was previously owned by Mr. Reggis Phiri former DG of Office of the President Special Division. Sakwiba has converted the farm to himself. We are not sure whether the law allows a lawyer to grab property from a client or not. Our view is that it was better if the farm was evaluated and sold. It is a nice farm with good orchards. We know Mr. Mwale could have challenged the move but he was bankrupted. We are looking for his contacts. If you have any inbox us. Sakwiba will also be dealt with when we revisit the MMD Motor vehicles for 2011 campaigns that the Police grabbed after the 2011 loss of MMD but Sakwiba hid some. We know them. He drives some of them.

About Mr. Moses Chitambala as the third Lawyer, we can simply advise him to quickly pull out. It is trap.

Moses Chitambala is a partner at Speaker Nelly Mutti’s Law firm Lukona Chambers. What will happen if the evidence produced in court leads to removal of immunity for former President Edgar Lungu. It will be presented before the Speaker whose firm Mr. Chitambala works for. It will raise issues of conflict of interests.

APPEAL.

Please Zambians, let us die a little for the future of our Children. Bally may be the only opportunity to fix the rot. Pray for us as well. We are sacrificing and our lives are in danger. We already have some information on how they want to harm us but we are also watching them. Soon some may face charges of attempted murder or kidnapping. Be resolute. Let us finish the battle to cleanse our country. Never say Die. Do you remember the Energiser advert?

