Dubai suspends entry of travellers from Zambia

DUBAI BANS TRAVELLERS FROM ZAMBIA

The UAE has suspended the entry of travellers from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda on all flights of national and foreign carriers, effective June 11.

The General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority have announced that the suspension also covers those travelers who were in these countries 14 days prior to their arrival in the UAE.

The directive is also applicable on transit passengers coming in from these countries, with the exception of transit flights coming into the UAE from other destinations and heading to these three countries.

Those excluded from the suspension include UAE citizens and their first-degree relatives, and diplomatic missions accredited between the UAE and the three countries, including administrators working in the embassies.

The injunction also excludes official delegations and businessmen, provided they obtain prior approval, as well as holders of golden and silver residency, in addition to those performing vital jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and crews of foreign freight and transit planes, provided that a negative laboratory test result for Covid-19 is obtained within 48 hours of departure and upon arrival and they quarantine until departure.

The excluded groups will be require to undertake a 10-day quarantine, a PCR examination at the airport, and will have to repeat the test on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country. The PCR testing period prior to travel has been reduced from 72 to 48 hours, and tests must administered by approved laboratories that issue results carrying a QR Code.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travelers coming from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda through other countries are required to have a period of stay in those countries of not less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the country.

Cargo flights between the UAE and the three countries will remain unaffected.