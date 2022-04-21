Dysfunctional state house stuff

NKUYUMAYUMA

We generally agree with an editorial comment in the Mast newspaper which explains how dysfunctional president Hakainde Hichilema’s team of advisors is and has always been.

We however disagree that this incompetence is borne by lack of prior government experience. We think it is due to lack of integrity. Lest we forget, President Hichilema’ supporters and therefore the pool from which he should pick officers are people who were deliberately discriminated and side-lined from government opportunities. This had been happening for the past 27 years but reached its climax from 2011 to 2021. This period was hell for anyone who supported HH. It would therefore be unfair to suggest that people who were thus discriminated should not be appointed to senior government positions because they lack government experience. Moreover, you don’t need 40 years’ experience to be effective. You simply need proper induction and a few months of practice for you to properly discharge your responsibilities effectively, if you have education and integrity. Question: Bradford Machila has the experience being referred to, but is be better than Jito Kayumba for example? From what we hear, ‘no’. He is worse. Who in UPND is not complaining about Bradford Machila? We are not saying Jito Kayumba is effective. We are agreeing with the Mast editorial that the State House team is dysfunctional. In our view, the eight months they have been in those offices, they have acquired the necessary experience they will ever need. Too much experience also leads to doing things the same old way and resisting necessary adaptions brought about by this fast-changing world. Besides, we have all been singing about giving jobs to young people instead of exhuming ancestral spirits and appointing them to senior government positions.

The problem as we see it is lack of integrity. President Hichilema has so many qualified people to select from and appoint to key positions. But for his own reasons, he chose those. He has his own reasons for appointing these characters. But the public, to whom the president should be accountable, are now seeing that these appointments are not serving public interest. Do not be deceived, people notice these things but they know there is nothing they can do, for now.

We know of one special assistant to the president who is busy amassing wealth by his corrupt activities at the Immigration department. Almost every week, he takes a list of Chinese and Turkish Nationals and demands that they be granted immigration permits even if they do not qualify and the Immigration has previously rejected their applications. If we have this information, then the president has it as well unless there is something wrong somewhere. Everyone at Immigration is aware of this and the officers involved are well known. Now, the people of Zambia voted for HH to stamp out corrupting. But if this corruption is now resident at State house itself, then there is a problem. We never ever imagined that under HH’s guard, there shall ever be any mention of corruption at State House. But the story is now different. People are wondering. Soon we shall start hearing the same PF attitude. Ati bring evidence.

President Hichilema must realise this: the people are currently blaming his assistants and ministers. By doing this, they are actually appealing to him to act. But the people know whom they voted for. No one voted for Bradford Machila or any of those state house officials. People voted for Hakainde Hichilema. It is the one they will ultimately look up to for all the wrongs and breaches by his government. In the same vein, it is him who will receive the accolades for any correct decisions. By blaming his assistants, they are only being diplomatic to him. They know who holds the power to take action. They know that those assistants do things in the name of the president.

We all remembering how a few months ago everyone blamed Kaizer Zulu and others for the mess at state house. But now everyone in PF is blaming former president Edgar Lungu for all the wrongs committed by the previous government. It is the same story over and over. People are appealing to president Hichilema to act but he is not. People are appealing to Hichilema to appoint rightful person to right positions, he is maintaining the wrong ones. He is sideling his loyal and competent supporters in preference for people not even known by his own parry. His supporters are appealing to him to remove PF officials from key positions, he is not. Then people are seeing that actually, the cost of living is not improving but getting worse. The people then start marrying these facts together and come to a conclusion that, maybe the president is not serious. You see Mr President, if you lose approval by the public, it is almost impossible to win it back if you are already in office. People will now start blaming you for everything that goes wrong in the country even if you have no control over those things. It is the foundation that matters. President Hichilema’s foundation especially in terms of appointments has been very shaky. And the results of this is there for everyone to see. It could be that those most of the people appointed so far are actually competent but it seems they are in wrong positions.

Remember Sir, those who whisper nice things to you even when things are wrong do not mean well. Flattery is of the devil. Your true friends will tell you the truth no matter how hard it is.

In the unlikely event that you fail, the same people will say ‘we told him but he never listened.’