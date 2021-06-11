Early fertiliser distribution yields results in Vubwi

EARLY FERTILIZER DISTRIBUTION YIELD RESULTS FOR VUBWI FARMERS

..as they describe upward adjustment of the maize floor price as a farmers gift

A farmer in Vubwi district, Eastern province has successfully cultivated 38 hectares of maize as a result of early distribution of farming inputs coupled with government’s favourable policy environment.

Mr David Mwale in an interview has attributed his succeses to the Patriotic Front’s agricultural policies that have resulted in the unprecedented early distribution of farming inputs.

Mr Mwale whose hardwork has supported the educational needs of his 9 children,said he is happy that government has equally increased the maize floor price to 150 Kwacha per 50 Kilogram bag.

He said the selling price of 150 Kwacha for maize and 500 Kwacha for soya beans is an empowerment gift to farmers and will change their lives.

Mr Mwale was speaking when Neria’s Investiments General Manager Mr Martin Chaikatisha visited his farm to appreciate the yield and to also highlight more on the 2021/22 distribution exercise.

Mr Chaikatisha described it as an honour to be part of the success story, having been consistent with the distribution exercise.

He said it is good that farmers are yielding life changing benefits from increased crop production.

He therefore encouraged them to quickly access the inputs which are already in the district on time so that they can plant early and be guaranteed of a good crop yield.

“It is good to be part of this success story and it good that farmers have started making their contributions and will start collecting the inputs” Mr Chaikatisha said.

Meanwhile, Vubwi district commissioner Mrs Enelesi Banda has thanked the PF government for empowering farmers in a bid to promote food security in the nation.

She said the best investment any government can give its people is food security.