East voters promise to change government

You cannot eat tribe. While you starve, walk barefoot and your kids cannot go to school, your tribesman flies two presidential jets! Wisdom must prevail. There’s no pride in poverty. Lungu and his PF will never bring jobs and development to Zambians.All these low-quality but expensive roads are just for the Lungu Crime Family to steal from and enrich themselves.
