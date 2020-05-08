Economic Association says Covid-19 not a danger to Zambia

*Many people already doubt and question the fake Covid 19 cases minister of health Chitalu Chilufya churns out.

The Economic Association of Zambia says Covid 19 is not a danger to Zambia.

Association president Lubinda Haabazoka says the government should just open up business as the partial lockdown is ‘killing’ local businesses.

He writes :

As EAZ President, I have spent this week moving around markets, shopping malls and other business places.

One thing I have observed is that in compounds such as Mtendere, kamanga, chaisa and other places, business is running as usual. There are overcrowding and no sense of social distance.

In the upper markets, business is at a standstill. Malls have no people. Shops are closing down. Business is almost at a standstill.

At the hospitals, we only have 41 active COVID cases!!!

Our borders are almost closed. Stocks are dwindling in shops! Very soon some imported things will disappear.

It’s now 6 months after the COVID campaign was hyped by the media.

Looking at the number of new cases and fatality around the world, the virus is definitely not a danger in Zambia and Africa. Yes, it’s deadly in a lot of cases but that have spoken to that have it say symptoms disappeared quickly.

That doesn’t mean that COVID is not a killer!! It is!!!

All am saying is that as economists, we are tired!!! We ask medical practitioners to sit down and tell us ways in which we can prevent the spread of the virus whilst business is open!!!

We need to open up business! We are killing African economies! Those people in Mtendere are not dying in numbers but are heavily congested at markets.

Schools and gyms can remain closed! But the hospitality industry should open!!! It employs a lot of people!!!

If we continue like this for 2 months, we shall never recover from this economic downturn!!!

Let this be a national decision and not a government decision. No one knows what will happen in the future! No one knows how things will move so no one should be blamed for consequences of opening up!!! But we need to open up!!!!

Mines should go and mine!!

Bakeries bake! Bars brew!! Restaurants serve!!

Schools and churches should be closed for now!!!

Africa needs to open up its economy otherwise economically we shall be dead! This is our time to take advantage of the situation and advance our opportunities as Africa!!!

My submission!!!!

Author: Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka,

president,

Economics Association of Zambia.