ECZ accused of exploiting voter registration officers

Assistabt voters registration officers country wide have complained of poor working conditions from ECZ. We started work without contracts. We were told we will work from 7-18 hrs and the hours were increased from 7-18 to 6-22 and we work beyond 22 coz we have to attend to the last person on cue but ECZ has not considered increasing our salary from k5500 to something equal to our work. There are officers who have recently been deployed from Lusaka to various districts and they are getting 750 per day compared to 183 kwacha we are being given per day. We work without rest or lunch break from 6-22 and mostly beyond. ECZ must consider revising our working conditions and level the playing field.

From the same 5500, we are expected to buy mattresses, pots and food for the entire month we are to be in the field and for this ECZ gave us an upfront payment of K1500 which meant that we are remaining with abbalance of k4000 from the salary as they allocated. The level playing field must be leveled with those officers deployed from Lusaka and there should be no excuse coz all the districts have officers who were trained but are on reserve so districts could have easily reinstated them as the need arose.

Cries from ARO-Fs whose identities have not been disclosed.