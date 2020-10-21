ECZ decision to discard voter’s register goes to court of appeal

The Court of Appeal has set Wednesday 28th October as date to hear an application for judicial review in the matter where citizens are challenging the Electoral Commission decision to discard the current voters’ register and decide to replace it with a new one within 30 days.

When the .after came up before a three man bench in Kabwe today, the Applicants lawyers told the court that they had served the application on the respondents ECZ but ECZ Legal Counsel Mukunsa Bwalya claims not to have received the application and asked for more time.

The court then asked the applicants lawyers Musa Mwenye SC and Mutembo Nchito SC to serve the documents within 30 minutes and guided that he reponds by Friday 23rd October 2020. At that point, Mwenye told the court that the application was long served on the ECZ and wondered why they claimed not to have received. He added that they had even acknowledged receipt.

Both parties however agreed in the set date.

In their manoeuvres, ECZ wants to discard the current voters’ register last updated in 2016, containing about 6 million voters and say they will come up with a new one of 9 million people within 30 days.

Other stakeholders have argued where ECZ has got the 9 million voters target without any census of population conducted.