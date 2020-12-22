ECZ has cooked up figures of registered voters

THE MUST READ

THIS IS WHY THE ARROGANT, STUBBORN & ADAMANT ECZ UNDER ESSAU CHULU WANTED THE NEW REGISTER BY DISCARDING THE OLD REGISTER DESPITE HAVING MONEY CHALLENGES OR CRISIS..THE QUESTION IS HOW GENUINE ARE THE FIGURES?STAGED OR WHAT?

This whole process was about securing PF numbers, plan B after Bill 10 failed. It’s a legal process of rigging. ECZ is displaying these numbers to be used for tallying the votes.This is a benchmark setting for either increasing numbers in in their strongholds or reducing numbers.

This is alarming…only PF perceived or purported stronghold has increased in actual registered numbers from 2016 to 2020 as for upnd they are on the average because they have all dropped? Why? Of these things are not confronted now…we must as well forget about 2021…am seeing a serious ploy

What this means is that..in Southern province and other Provinces there is no one who has grown in age from 17yrs into a voting blanket of 18 years in the past 5 years.Thats criminality right there

Some provinces more especially in the Northern/Luapula during the registration we heard them abandoning the registration to go & collect the Caterpillars 🐛 (Ifishimu) but conspicuously their numbers ve just increased,is it because of foreigners and the minors?Even with foreigners what we are seeing is the inflated figures there and the exactly figures.Seriously are you telling me that in all these other provinces there’s no kids who grew up and registered, like seriously?

Seriously this is staged and no wonder us we were not privy to that information but on the other hand the PF obsequious sycophants Ntewewe and Minister like Hon Chitolela on Tv had information and discussing every details while leaving us in the dark.We saw this coming and I’m glad Son of HH has been vindicated by the concocted figures

Honestly speaking God has given me the spirit of discernment and this up coming election will be something else because the rigging process has reached the advanced stage.

NB : ECZ HAS COOKED UP THE FIGURES NO WONDER THEY DIDN’T MIND ABOUT THE EXTENSION OF REGISTERING VOTERS