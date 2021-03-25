ECZ investigating fake grade 12 certificates

ECZ PROBING SUSPECTED FAKE GRADE 12 CERTIFICATES

By Darius Choonya

The Examination Council of Zambia is investigating eight people among them political aspiring candidates for allegedly presenting suspected fake Grade 12 certificates, in the ongoing verification process.

Among the eight includes those verifying their certificates in the ongoing police and teacher recruitment processes.

Examination Council of Zambia, Public Relations Officer Nicolas Nkhuwa says the said cases will soon be handed over to law r grade 12 school certificates to contest awaiting adoptions to contest for various positions in the 2021 General Elections to be held on August 12, 2021.

According to the Constitution, any person aspiring for a political office must have a valid school certificate or qualifications equivalent.

#NewsOnTheGo