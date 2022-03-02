ECZ pays courtesy visit on President Hichilema

The Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ has today Wednesday 2nd March 2022 paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema at State House.

ECZ Chairperson Esau Chulu told President Hichilema that his commission will undertake reforms which will include diaspora voting and continuous voter registration.

Judge Chulu further said electronic voting will also be part of the reforms to be considered before the next general elections in 2026.

He stressed that a referendum for the enhanced bill of rights and delimitation of constituencies will also be addressed adding that the Electoral body also intends to decentralize its operations across the country.

Judge Chulu has further congratulated President Hichilema for winning last year’s presidential elections.

And President Hichilema has congratulated the Electoral Commission of Zambia for overseeing and conducting peaceful elections under what he called a toxic political environment and further thanked the Zambian people for voting for the UPND.

