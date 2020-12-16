ECZ recruits PF cadres to register voters

Editor,

PF cadres recruited and tasked to manage voter’s registration centres in UPND strongholds

Information has emerged that ECZ massively recruited PF cadres to manage the voter registration exercise, especially in UPND strongholds such as, Southern province.

Well known PF caders have taken charge of the registration process in most centers. One such center is bungashiya primary school in Kalomo where PF caders such as wisdom Bhebe are in charge of ECZ operations.

See photos….

He is also here in ECZ regalia. His name is wisdom Bhebe

Now see pics below from the PF provincial conference at choma secondary