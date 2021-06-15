ECZ stops UPND road shows

As expected, the biased Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended campaigns by PF and UPND iN Lusaka, Mpulungu, Namwala and Nakonde. In these areas, PF initiated some violence but were beaten up by residents.
And the ECZ has cancelled all Road Shows across the country under the guise of curbing the transmission of Covid-19.
This is targeted at stopping UPND not PF.
President Lungu will be in Western province today to campaign and cadres are being ferried from Lusaka right now.
In Lusaka and Copperbelt PF road shows have been ignored by the public.
COMMENTS
ECZ is clearly being used to disadvantage UPND. Was it not the ECZ who approved roadshows for voter mobilization? Now that UPND road shows are more popular than PF road shows, ECZ decides to ban road shows and other campaigns. UNPD please send videos and other materials to other constituencies to demonstrate how popular the UPND road shows have been. Explain the reason why ECZ has now decided to suspend road shows and other campaigns. Use this suspension as a campaign tool for the UPND alliance!!
Bufi