ECZ suspends UPND campaigns in Kanyama

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended campaigns for the opposition UPND in Kanyama Constituency on unfounded allegations.

In what is emerging as a well scripted plan, PF accused the opposition UPND of killing some PF members in Kanyama. The PF claims the UPND members dressed in the opposition regalia attacked and killed ruling party members.

Resultant of the killing President Edgar Lungu has directed the Srmed forces to help in keeping the peace.

See media statement below..