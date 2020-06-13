ECZ trying to block youths from voting

Dear ZWD,



Mr Patrick Nshindano the Electoral Commission of Zambia CEO announced yesterday that the voter registration exercise (I am assuming the mobile one) would commence on 18th October 2020 for a period of one month only instead of 3 months owing it to the limited strict timetable leading to August 2021 election. Well, I have a 2 concerns:

1. Is Mr Nshindano aware that in 2015 that period proved not to be enough by far such that it had to be extended?

2. We know that the difference in votes of the last election results between the UPND and The PF was only about 100,000 votes, and that in the past 4 years about 4million more youths will be eligible to register to vote. With the current youth awakening, is the government trying to reduce our voting numbers?

If ECZ is saying it is a strict time issue, then why don’t they start the exercise in August? Because the initial month for voter registration was May, and Covid-19 has only set us backwards by about 3months, that is, from 20th March 2020, and now we have accepted the new normal.

We need answers,

Concerned Youth.

