ECZ’s revised nomination fees for 2021 elections

PROPOSED NOMINATION FEES FOR 2021 REVISED

Following the submissions by the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID), the United Party for National Development (UPND) and other Stakeholders, the Commission has revised downwards the proposed nomination fees for the 2021 General Elections that are scheduled to be held on 12th August, 2021.

In considering the adjustment to the proposed nomination fees, the Commission took into account all the stakeholders submissions and concerns, as well as other factors such as inflation, increased cost of conducting nominations and polls, including the issuance of the free Voter Registers to all Presidential candidates which cost K610,000.00 per candidate.



The Commission, therefore, wishes to thank all Political Parties and Stakeholders for the cordial engagement and submissions regarding the proposed nomination fees. Below are the revised and Commission approved nomination fees