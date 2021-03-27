Elidah Mwanza files to stand as Chipata central MP

§

United Party For National Development UPND Chipata central constituency aspiring candidate Madam Elidah Mwanza on Friday morning successfully filed in her application for adoption at the Constituency secretariat in chipata District

Madam Elidah Banda who arrived at the constituency secretariat to a thunderous welcome by scores of her supporters who were chanting slogans as they waved and flashed UPND symbols tendered in her application for adoption to the chipata central chairman Mr. Joseph Banda at exactly 10:30hrs

And speaking to the press shortly after lodging in her application for adoption, Madam Elidah banda said She has chosen to stand and offer her services to the people of Chipata central and she also stressed out that women have been marginalized because that last time chipata central had a female candidate was in 1996 when madam Rose Malama stood she pointed out that she choose to stand on the UPND ticket because its the only party that has a vision ,she further said that president HH is a farmer, economist, business man meaning having Hakainde Hechilema is like getting a full package

She said her decision to run for Chipata central parliamentary seat which is currently occupied by a Male PF Member of parliament came after she realized that despite chipata central having an MP a lot of things have not been done, she talked about poor state of the roads for a place they call a City, high prices of fertilizer, and Fisp is not been done the way it is suppose to be done

She stressed out that she knows the challenges of the people of Chipata central constituency better because she grew up in chipata central, did her education at Walela primary and her secondary education at st Monica’s girls school which both of them are in Chipata central, she went on to work for Barclays Bank chipata Branch

She has asked the people of her constituency to work with her to bring development to the area,

Unlike other candidates, she is a pure chipata bred woman

Speaking on behalf of her supporters , Mrs Tembo advised everyone to rally behind a Lady this time around because men have let them down

