Eminent law scholars join Lungu eligibility court case

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed Constitutional Lawyers apply to join the eligibility case against President Edgar Lungu

Three renowned international Constitutional Lawyers have applied to join the eligibility case on the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu to contest the August 12 elections.

The three are Constitutional Professor Lawyer, Chaloka Beyani, Professor Melvin Mbao, and Professor Cephas Lumina.

Chaloka Beyani is Senior Lecturer in International Law at the London School of Economics and Political Science and. He is also the UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons and has taught law previously at the Universities of Oxford and Zambia.

Professor Beyani is among the few Africans that helped in drafting the Constitution of Kenya. He has drafted many other constitutions across the globe.