Emmanuel Mwamba says HH has no plan

THERE IS NO PLAN!

By Emmanuel Mwamba

I am not surprised that many people have now seen what it is.

In my review of President Hakainde Hichilema’s and the New Dawn Government six months in office, I stated that President Hichilema appeared to be at sea.

Many thought he was methodical or deliberate about resolving the deep economic and social crises that Zambia face.

But from his appointments of certain members made to key positions to the failure to pronounce himself on possible solutions, it is clear that President Hichilema has failed to launch.

So he is not methodical but he seems totally overwhelmed by the challenges that faces this country and he is lacking direction.

He is running Government on adhoc basis, speaking to issues as they rise, failing to give hope to a suffering people and failing to follow up on his earlier remarks,commitments and pledges.

The team he has assembled is worse. When they speak they fumble and stumble!

We have no economic recovery plan in place, no new policies, no aggressive mechanisms to tackle the collosal local and foreign debt, and no ambitious programme to resolve the youth unemployment crisis.

And the goodwill coming from winning the August 2021 elections is wearing thin and the honeymoon is clearly over.

Mr. President, get a plan and get to work!

And don’t get that plan from foreign entities, get it from Zambia and Zambians.