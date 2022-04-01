Energy minister speaks on fuel price increase

Energy

Minister PETER KAPALA says government is doing everything possible to reduce the prices of fuel.

Mr KAPALA says the increase in fuel prices reflects global shortage because of the conflict in Ukraine.

He says government understands the frustrations of the people and more is being done to address the problem.

Mr. KAPALA says government is actively engaging all the stakeholders to address the situation.

He says government has released huge resources to reduce the suffering for the poor under the Social Cash transfer.

Mr. KAPALA said this to ZNBC news in Lusaka.