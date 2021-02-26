England in India | 6 Cricket Tips

Cricket: Six Things to Watch Out for as England Tours India

As the Zambia national cricket team’s calendar isn’t filled with upcoming fixtures yet for the year, we fans have to get our cricket fix from somewhere else. Thankfully, there are plenty of great international matches and series that we can entertain ourselves with. One that is happening right now is England touring in India. Until the end of March the two rivals will be playing four Test matches, five Twenty20 Internationals, and three One Day Internationals. So, what should you keep in mind when watching an England v India match?

1. The Team Batting When the Lights Are on Are at a Disadvantage

When it comes to One Day International and Twenty20 International matches, the team that is batting first is at an advantage – especially if it is a match that will be finished under the glare of floodlights.

Why is this the case? Well, when it gets dark and the floodlights are turned on it gets harder for the batsman to pick out the ball. This is obviously beneficial to the bowling side. International cricket statistics have proven time and time again that batting first in a day/night match is a huge advantage.

2. Second is Better in the Day Time

If a limited overs game is scheduled to finish before darkness hits, the reverse of what we just told you is now true and the team with the advantage is the team that bats second. The logic behind this strategy is that the team batting second (unlike the one that bats first) will know exactly what they need to accomplish in order to win the match and will be motivated towards achieving that clear goal.

They will be able to adjust their strategy and play aggressively if necessary or be solid and safe if the total that they are chasing is a low one. The advantage of knowing what approach you need to take when batting is something that is worth more than gold.

3. In Play is the Way to Make a Profit

The thing you need to remember when you are betting on cricket, especially Test cricket, is that the game goes on for a very long period. A Test match lasts five days, a One Day International lasts about 6-7 hours, while a T20 lasts around three hours.

However, sometimes the odds on online cricket betting sites can change drastically in the space of a few overs if the bowling side picks up a couple of cheap wickets. You can get great value by betting on the team that seems to have events going against them because usually the game will even itself up again, and you can make sure you earn a profit by then betting on the team you bet against at the start.

4. Wait to See Who Wins the Coin Toss

Cricket is a sport where the conditions can have a huge impact on the outcome. Therefore, the toss of the coin, which is what is used to determine which side will bat first, has a huge impact on the result of the match. This has been made clear in the first two Tests between England and India so far – the team that won the toss chose to bat first and won the game by a comfortable margin.

Typically, it is an advantage to bat first because the wicket will get scuffed and worn as the game wears on. When the pitch is uneven and scuffed, it is harder to bat, so it makes sense to bat first when the pitch is truer.

Of course, you can assess both the teams and come up with an idea as to who you would like to place a bet on, but we suggest that you wait for the coin toss result before you go ahead and place that bet. A strategy that we recommend is to stick with your analysis but to reduce your wager if your side loses the toss and increase the wager if the team that you want to bet on wins the match.

5. Always Remember to Check the Weather

The weather plays a huge part in a cricket match. This is especially true in the shorter formats. Keep a look out for those games where the weather forecast suggests that they will be shortened by bad weather and bet on the team that is batting second. When a match is shortened because of the weather the result is calculated using a mathematical formula that is call the Duckworth-Lewis method.

This method uses the number of runs that a team has hit and how many wickets they still have in hand when the game is stopped due to bad weather and predicts what their final score would have been if they had the chance to complete their innings. The Duckworth-Lewis method actually works slightly in the favour of the team that bats second as they know what score they need to have at the end of each over should rain arrive again and no more play can happen. For example, if there are storm clouds ahead and the batting side need ten runs from the next six balls, the batsmen will swing as hard as they can to try and get the ball to the boundary.

6. The Grounds Play a Part Too

All cricket grounds may look the same at first glance to the untrained eye. However, looks can be deceiving. The general layout of a pitch may be similar, but if you dig a little deeper you will notice that the characteristics can vary drastically. For example, some pitches, especially those in India, are conducive to spin, while pitches in places such as England are known for extravagant swing. What about Australia? Well, batsmen in Australia are usually met with fast and bouncy pitches, so batsmen need to have a strong ticker.

When you are thinking about betting on a team you need to consider whether they will be suited to the pitch that they are going to be playing on.