Entire PF leadership in Northwestern province arrested

The entire PF leadership in Northwestern province has been arrested for mining gold ‘illegally’.

The PF team is also accused of swindling and scamming people in the province using the name of President Edgar Lungu.

The PF leaders were arrested today (Wednesday) afternoon and have been bundled in a police bus and are being driven to Lusaka the whole night.

Those arrested are:

1. Chairman Jackson Kungo

2. Chair lady Catherine Mukuma

3. Provincial IPS Timothy Mulusa

4. Mwinilunga Interim District Chairman Mr. Katoka

5. Mwinilunga Interim District Vice Chairman Mr. Kawatu

6. Mwinilunga Constituency Chairman Christopher Mutalenu

7. A lady who works for Hanabird