ERB rejects Zesco’s connection fee increases

ERB OVERRULES THE INCREASE IN ZESCO CONNECTION FEES

LUSAKA, Thursday, February 17, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has clarified that it is not in receipt of any application from ZESCO Ltd to vary its connection charges, as legally required under the ERB Act No. 12 of 2019 and the Electricity Act no 11 of 2019.

ZESCO is further bound to strict adherence of the governing conditions in its Standard Licence for the Supply of Electricity.

Therefore, any charge in ZESCO’s connection charges in whatever form or structure, doesn’t have the approval of the ERB and is therefore null and void.