Escaped lion was about to be stolen

That lion which was gunned was almost stolen last night. What happened is that some people came at night and said they were given instructions to transport one Lion from Munda Wanga to Kafue National Park necessary location for the purpose of crossbreeding. The people that came to capture the lion said they had papers from Ministry of Tourism and Arts and that they were a private entity that was trying to cross bread some lions. The papers looked authentic but one thing that caught our attention was the fact that they came on a Sunday at night. When we asked about it, they said they were carrying out the operation on Sunday because the artificial insemination for the other lion on Kafue was staged for Monday so it was important that the Lion is taken.

Everything was agreed upon and just before capturing the Lion, the Munda Wanga manager asked to verify with the other authorities that’s how those men in a White unregistered Land Cruiser left promising they would come back in the morning. Until today they have not shown up but follow ups at the ministry has proved that there was no such a thing that was sanctioned officially. So when they same men left the locks were left loose. That’s why the lion escaped.