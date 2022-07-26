Esther Lungu quizzed by DEC

Former First Lady ESTHER LUNGU is currently appearing before the Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- for questioning in connection with 15 properties in Lusaka’s State Lodge which have been seized on suspicion of being proceeds of crime.

Mrs. LUNGU arrived at the DEC Headquarters at around 11 hours and is accompanied by former president EDGAR LUNGU and her legal team.

And PF Members of Parliament and Central Committee Members are at the DEC headquarters to offer solidarity to the former First Lady.

Earlier, there was commotion at the DEC Headquarters when police officers blocked some of the people who went to offer solida