Ethiopian Airline still flying into Zambia despite Coronavirus

Despite the devastating spread of covid-19, where most airports in the region and world have been closed down, Ethiopian Airline continues bringing into Zambia people mainly from Asia.

Ethiopian Airline says it will consider reducing the number of flights into Zambian starting 3 April 2020.

Instead of the government locking down this airport, airlines have the option to either continue bringing in Coronavirus patients or reduce the number they are bringing in???

Meanwhile Lusambo and other thugs are busy beating up and harassing innocent people on the streets when we all know that Coronavirus is brought in by people on these planes.