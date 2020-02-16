Even 2017, Kalusha failed CAF integrity test

KALU KNEW IN 2017,

March 5, 2017, KALUSHA BWALYA,

Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee member Kalusha Bwalya has failed a FIFA integrity test and is subsequently out of the race for a position on football’s most powerful executive committee.

Kalusha has however made a haste announcement he was dropping out of the race, but offered no reason. Kalu’s sudden decision has caught Zambia by surprise weeks after he caused a firestorm in the local association when he demanded a nomination letter.

Kalusha hopped out of the race after it became clear FIFA was demanding answers he did not have. The allegations ranged from him bribes to professional misconduct.

Sources at FIFA have disclosed that Kalusha’s candidature was blighted with numerous allegations of impropriety. And as a result, the FIFA Ethics Committee wrote Kalusha a letter containing more than 10 question asking him to clarify the allegations.

The FIFA officials have disclosed that Kalusha was asked to explain a lot of allegations including two legal challenges he had lost in the Zambian court which included failure to pay bills on time leading to the former soccer star losing his house in Lusaka’s Woodlands area.

FIFA also questioned dubious contracts Zambia had entered when Kalusha was head of the local FA, chief among them the Nike kit sponsorship that was cancelled in acrimonious circumstances. Other than issues to do with domestic affairs, Kalusha is accused of collecting bribes in connection with FIFA campaign when Qatari businessman Mohammed Bin Hammam wanted to challenge the fallen Sepp Blatter. Kalusha admitted to receiving over US $80, 000 from Bin Hammam which he claimed was a debt but no such figures have ever reflected in the FAZ financial statements.

The local investigatory body, the Anti Corruption Commission, attempted to take up the matter but bowed to political pressure. FIFA sources disclosed that while Kalusha had obtained clearance from ACC, he failed to answer pertinent questions regarding the circumstances of US $80, 000. FIFA is not relenting in stamping its authority on the game and promoting transparency. Last year, Gordon Derrick, the general secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association, also failed an integrity check and blocked from running for president of CONCACAF, the sport’s regional governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

FIFA is yet to make a decision on Kalusha’s withdrawal. The Ethics Committee has also written other candidates like Danny Jordan of South Africa, Ghana’s Kwesi Nyanteki and Leodenga Tenga of Tazania. Kalusha gave an interview with a Kenyan journalist in which he announced his withdrawal from the FIFA race although the world soccer governing body was soon to announce he did not pass the integrity test.