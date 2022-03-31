Ex minister Mushimba exposed

On qualifications audit…

BRIAN MUSHIMBA GAVE HIS UNQUALIFIED BABY MAMA A CONTRACT IN THE HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY

Editor,

Dr. Brian Mushimba has mentioned about a qualifications audit to be extended to all government departments. Interesting!

I wonder if he is serious about it or he is politicking.

Ask him if he is aware of the result of the Audit Report of Institutions under Ministry of Education? The Audit Report exposes his influence on having his baby mama without qualifications employed at Higher Education Authority. We want him to refute not knowing this lady Felidah Kolopah or produce qualifications she has contrary to the Audit Report.

Read the findings of the audit report in the last 3 paragraphs of the attached copy.