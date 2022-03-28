Expect hire fuel increase this month, says Kanyama

By Chileshe Mwango

Chibamba Kanyama has projected a much higher fuel price adjustment to be announced this week by the energy regulation board –ERB-.

Mr. Kanyama who has attributed his projection to the ongoing war in Ukraine further says this will have a spill-over effect on the cost of goods and services as prices will rise even much higher.

Speaking this morning when he featured on the Phoenix FM Breakfast Show, Mr. Kanyama has since advised government to ensure it effectively communicates to the public on the current happenings leading to the hike in fuel prices.

And Mr. Kanyama has advised government against reintroducing subsidies on fuel saying the country should be ready to experience the challenges than postponing them for the future.

    Swebo 3 hours ago

    Mbaa, ba Watchdog baasa! Nywebo ‘hire’ is the sames as ‘higher’?

