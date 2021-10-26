Exposed Judge allows to cover Tasila Lungu petition trial

AFTER BEING EXPOSED, JUDGES ALLOWS JOURNALISTS TO COVER TRIAL OF TASILA LUNGU ELECTION PETITION

In Photo: Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Mwansa leaving the Lusaka High Court today after testifying in a case losing UPND candidate Potipher Tembo is challenging her election in the August 12 general election.

Mrs Mwansa got 35,492 against her closely rival Mr Tembo who polled 20,244.

Lusaka High Court Judge Kazimbe Chenda who had previously barred journalists from covering the case finally allowed the scribes to follow the proceedings today.

Picture courtesy of Chomba Musika

