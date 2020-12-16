Exposing ECZ lies, figures and contradictions

Exposing the Lies and Contradictions in Patrick Nshindano’s ECZ Press Briefing!



By Mainda Simataa

How our celebrated journalists failed to detect and ask the most obvious but critical questions arising from ECZ CEO Patrick Nshindano’s buffet of lies and contradictions in what is definitely his last and worst press briefing performance of the year 2020, is a topic for another day.

But today, my duty as a vigilant citizen is to alert you, with the help of Nshindano’s own video evidence, that there’s a carefully crafted and impeccably timed election scheme leading to 2021, and it’s designed to deprive election stakeholders of the time to scrutinize, question and challenge the following contradictions:

PETITION PERIOD CUT SHORT FROM 21 TO 10 DAYS, MINUS WEEKENDS IT’S 8 DAYS!

Q1. Mr. Nshindano sir, you’re on record telling the nation that the period allocated for petitioning of nominations, in this case, State Counsel John Sangwa and team’s intention to file in a petition against President Lungu’s eligibility, is 21 DAYS. From 21 June – 11 July 2021.

But sir, how come you’re telling us again, that printing of ballots starts on 1 July 2021, which is 10 days before the period of petition expires?…Sir, does ECZ intend to illegally breach the provisions of the Zambian constitution by starting the printing of ballots before the court passes judgement on whether President Lungu is eligible to be on the 2021 ballot, or have the powers behind your commission already endorsed him privately?

VOTER REGISTER INSPECTION CUT SHORT TO 5 DAYS ONLY!

Q2. Mr. Nshindano sir, you’ve allocated only 5 days – 2 April – 6 April 2021 for all the estimated 8.4 million voters to inspect the voters register and verify if their details are correct. How do you hope to achieve this feat given your limited equipment and the long ques; or are your sponsors praying that a lot of voters will miss this process and hence be deleted from the register of find their names missing, or in another province on voting day?

ATI “THE KITS ARE NOT LINKED”, ITS A LIE, CHITOTELA DEFINITELY HAS A LINK!

Q3. Mr. Nshindano sir, you’re on record allocating 32 Days for data consolidation, from 30 December 2020 to 31 January 2021, saying the machines are not linked online, and that consolidation will allow you to put data together and hopefully give us the breakdown of registered voters in our constituencies and wards.

But sir, if the machines are not linked and live when operating, then how come Honorable Chitotela Pambashe MP is already aware and updated that his Constituency has 22,000 registered voters already, up from the 16,000 voters in 2016? Sir, are you simply dull or simply playing dumber than Diramba?

CAMPAIGN PERIOD CUT SHORT FROM 90 TO 60 DAYS (PF BILL 10 PROVISION)

Q4. Mr. Nshindano sir, the law states that campaigns must start 90 DAYS before the day of election, which puts the KICK OFF date at 12 May 2021, 3 days after you have certified the voters register on 9 May 2021, according to your calendar.

Question is this sir, how come your calender does not indicate, and you’ve not announced when campaigns officially begin? Because if we officially start campaigns after the last day of nomination on 15 June 2021, it means the campaign period has technically been reduced to 60 DAYS, which is what PF initially recommended in their failed #Bill10.

Mr. Nshindano sir, who are you working for? Is it you or Emmanuel Mwamba who wrote your press briefing notes, and if so, how much is your soul worth, how much is PF paying you to pull all these kinds of disadvantageous and disenfranchising tricks that the ordinary Zambians and journalists cannot detect?

#KatekaTakapite