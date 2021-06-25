Failed PF projects irks Nalumango

NALUMANGO BREATHS FIRE AS SHE INSPECTS FAILED BOARDING SCHOOL.

UPND Alliance Presidential running mate Mutale Nalumango has expressed sadness that not even MMD’s Mailo Boarding School project has received attention from PF government regardless of its relevance to the community.

Mrs Nalumango was speaking during her tour of PF’s failed projects and poverty levels in Serenje district, saying the only change she has seen are workers (care takers and contractors) she left young getting aged without being paid.

Mrs Nalumango is saddened that the secondary school has been dragged under rulling Patriotic Front-PF without meeeting completion for more than Eleven years.

The Vice President who is also the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly has since called on people of Serenje to vote out PF and replace it with UPND as the only hope for the failed projects.IMG_9205